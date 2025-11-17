The collection was gifted to South Korea in 2021

You can browse late Samsung chairman's Korean-art collection in US

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:56 pm Nov 17, 202504:56 pm

What's the story

The late Lee Kun-hee, former chairman of Samsung, left behind one of Asia's largest private art collections. Now, his trove of over 23,000 artifacts is being used as a tool for South Korea's "K-culture" soft-power initiative. The collection was gifted to the country in 2021 by Lee's estate to settle an inheritance tax bill of over $8 billion. This month, over 200 artifacts from the collection are on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art in Washington DC.