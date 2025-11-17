You can browse late Samsung chairman's Korean-art collection in US
What's the story
The late Lee Kun-hee, former chairman of Samsung, left behind one of Asia's largest private art collections. Now, his trove of over 23,000 artifacts is being used as a tool for South Korea's "K-culture" soft-power initiative. The collection was gifted to the country in 2021 by Lee's estate to settle an inheritance tax bill of over $8 billion. This month, over 200 artifacts from the collection are on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art in Washington DC.
Cultural showcase
Smithsonian exhibition highlights Korean treasures
The exhibition, titled "Korean Treasures: Collected, Cherished, Shared," spans 1,500 years and offers insights into Korea's modern identity and Lee family's motivations. It features rare Buddhist sculptures, sacred texts, antique furniture and modern paintings by artists like Lee Ungno and Kim Whanki.
Historical insights
Exhibition explores Korea's royal history and Buddhism
The exhibition also delves into Korea's last royal kingdom, the Joseon dynasty, and its impact on culture through court art and ceremonial objects. It examines Buddhism's influence on the Korean peninsula and modern artists' responses to historical events like the Korean War. Some items from this exhibition will travel to Chicago and London next year due to increasing global interest in Korean culture.
Cultural exploration
Aim to deepen understanding of Korean culture
Chase F. Robinson, Director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art, emphasized the exhibition's role in deepening understanding of Korea's rich visual culture. Carol Huh, associate curator of contemporary Asian art at the museum, highlighted the collection's multi-dimensional and rich heritage. The exhibition features works by nearly 300 20th-century artists who navigated Korea's modernization and political changes.
Collection legacy
Lee family's art acquisitions and controversies
Samsung founder Lee Byung-chul started the collection with a desire to repatriate lost Korean artifacts. Despite controversies over alleged misuse of company funds for art purchases, the Lee family continues their collecting legacy at Seoul's Leeum Museum of Art. The exhibition "Korean Treasures: Collected, Cherished, Shared" will be on display until February 1, 2026.