Trump considers stricter green card rules; Who will be hit 

The United States administration is reportedly considering stricter green card regulations for citizens of countries affected by President Donald Trump 's travel ban. The proposal could make it more difficult for certain immigrants to obtain permanent residency in the US. According to internal Department of Homeland Security documents reviewed by The New York Times, the plan instructs US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to consider "country-specific factors" from the travel ban as a "significant negative factor" in green card applications.

Policy impact Proposed change adds risk assessment based on nationality If the proposal is implemented, it would add a new layer of risk assessment based on an applicant's nationality to the current factors considered by immigration officers. President Trump has defended this idea, citing a terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, as evidence of "extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted."

Plan What draft proposal says Draft policy documents reveal that some countries do not provide enough background-check information to the US or lack reliable authorities for issuing passports or identity documents. This, officials say, limits their ability to decide whether someone is eligible for an immigration benefit. According to the draft proposal, USCIS officers would treat travel-ban "country-specific factors" as automatic negative marks for applicants. This would include green cards, asylum, parole, and other discretionary privileges. This, however, would not apply to citizenship applications.

List Travel ban list The travel ban list currently includes Afghanistan, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Seven more countries face partial restrictions barring their citizens from permanently settling in America or obtaining tourist or student visas. These are Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.