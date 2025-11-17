'Saw bus...can't bear the pain': Eyewitness on Saudi bus crash

A bus accident in Saudi Arabia on Monday morning left 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims dead, mostly reported to be from Hyderabad. The incident occurred early Monday when a bus traveling from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker near Mufrihat. An eyewitness, claiming to be from Hyderabad, recorded a video of the aftermath and shared it with people back home.

Eyewitness account Eyewitness recounts tragedy In the video, the eyewitness is heard saying, "Information dena ye hai ke, Mecca se Medina ko bus aa rahi thi bhai... Wo bus poori jal gayi. Usme se ek aadmi...driver bach gaya bhai (I wanted to inform that a bus traveling from Mecca to Medina got completely burned)." He added, "Usme se ek aadmi, ek driver bach gaya bhai. Munawwar bol ke naam bata raha (Just the driver escaped. He is identifying himself as Munawwar)."

Plea Eyewitness appeals to families to check in on loved ones The eyewitness adds, "Agar koi bhi hai, apne gharo ko maloom kar lo bhai thoda. Me bhi abhi abhi bus ko dekha. Me takleef bardasht nahi ho rahi bhai. Me video nikala. Ek aadmi merko number diya. Me phone kar ke logo ko itelah kar raha hu (Please check in with your families...I can't bear the pain. I recorded the accident on camera. A man gave me a number, and I am calling people to inform them)."

Official response Government officials respond to tragic accident External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed shock over the incident and said the Indian embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are extending full support. He also offered condolences to bereaved families and prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives, praying for the swift recovery of those injured.