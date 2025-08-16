What's 'Serious Injury Replacement' rule implemented by BCCI? Know here 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a new rule allowing injury replacements in multi-day cricket matches for the upcoming domestic season, as per Cricbuzz. The move comes after Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and England's Chris Woakes suffered serious injuries during the Anderson-Tendulkar series between England and India. The new rule, titled "Serious Injury Replacement," will be applicable from the 2025-26 season. Here's more.

Replacement protocol A like-for-like replacement in this case The BCCI's new rule allows for a like-for-like replacement, similar to concussion replacement rules. It states that if a player suffers a serious injury during play and within the playing area, they may be replaced by another player. The injury must be caused by an external blow and result in a fracture, deep cut, or dislocation that makes the player unavailable for the rest of the match.

Decision authority Umpires have final say The report adds that on-field umpires will be the final authority to decide on the extent of a serious injury and whether a replacement is allowed, and they may consult the BCCI Match Referee or a doctor present at the ground. The team manager has to submit a Serious Injury Replacement Request to the BCCI Match Referee, identifying both the injured player and their proposed replacement.

Penalty transfer Key points to note The replacement player will inherit all warnings, penalty time, and suspensions imposed on the replaced player. The BCCI Match Referee can impose conditions on the identity and involvement of a Serious Injury Replacement if they believe it would excessively advantage their team. Once approved by the BCCI Match Referee, the replaced player will take no further part in the match.

Pant Pant came out to bat despite fractured toe in Manchester Indian cricketer Pant showed tremendous character and guts to walk out and bat despite fracturing his toe in the 4th Manchester Test. Pant suffered an injury on Day 1 of versus England at Old Trafford, Manchester. He was forced to retire hurt. Pant was hit on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes. Despite the setback, Pant came out to bat on Day 2 after Shardul Thakur's dismissal. He resumed on 37 before ending up with 54.