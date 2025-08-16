Dewald Brevis backs hundred with 22-ball half-century (T20Is): Stats 

South African batting prodigy Dewald Brevis continues his stellar run in T20Is. After recording an incredible hundred in the second T20I of the ongoing series against Australia , the dasher has played yet another stellar knock. Brevis, who came to bat at number four, scored a fiery 53 in the third and deciding T20I at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. Here are his stats.

Knock Another valiant effort from Brevis Despite Australia's Josh Hazlewood dismissing Aiden Markram in the first over, Brevis remained unfazed. He walked in to bat with two wickets down in the Powerplay but looked in supreme touch. The 22-year-old dominated a 61-run stand with Tristan Stubbs, taking his side past 100. Brevis smashed Aaron Hardie for four successive sixes in the 10th over to complete a 22-ball half-century. Nathan Ellis eventually ended his stay in the 12th over.

Record Heroics in 2nd game As mentioned, Brevis made his bat talk in the second match as well. The game saw Brevis slam the second-fastest T20I century for South Africa, off just 41 balls. He slammed an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls (12 fours and 8 sixes) as SA prevailed and leveled the series 1-1. This is now the highest individual score for South Africa in T20I cricket.