CSK deny Ashwin's claims regarding Brevis's signing during IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have denied veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin 's claims that the franchise paid more than the base price to sign South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis as a replacement player during IPL 2025. The clarification comes after Ashwin suggested on his YouTube channel that CSK was "ready to pay" more than the base price to secure Brevis's services. Here are further details.

Signing details Ashwin's claims about Brevis's signing Ashwin had said that several teams were in talks with Brevis during IPL 2025. He added that when CSK were to sign him as a replacement, they were willing to pay more than his base price of ₹75 lakh. However, CSK has now clarified that all actions taken during the signing process of Brevis were in complete compliance with IPL rules and regulations.

Franchise response CSK issues statement regarding Brevis's signing In its official statement, CSK said, "Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken by the franchise during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a Replacement Player during TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of IPL." The franchise further clarified that Brevis was signed in full accordance with IPL Player Regulations 2025-27, specifically clause 6.6 under 'Replacement Players.'

Auction insights Brevis was signed by CSK as Gurjapneet's replacement Brevis went unsold in the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions but was signed by CSK on April 18, 2025, as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. The young South African cricketer had a base price of ₹75 lakh but was eventually signed by CSK for ₹2.20 crore after Gurjapneet was ruled out due to injury. This amount matched what CSK had paid to acquire Gurjapneet in the mega auction.

Player impact Brevis has been in sensational form lately Brevis has been in sensational form lately, scoring his maiden T20I century against Australia. His performance in IPL 2025 season also impressed everyone and changed CSK's batting approach. The dasher finished the season with 225 runs from six games at a strike rate of 180 (13 fours and 17 sixes).