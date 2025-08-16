Here's why Aiden Markram became SA's opener in T20Is
What's the story
South Africa's T20I captain Aiden Markram has agreed to open the batting in order to make room for more explosive players in the middle order. The decision comes as part of South Africa's preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Speaking ahead of the third and deciding T20I against Australia, Markram revealed that his time with Lucknow Super Giants during IPL 2025 helped him adapt to this new role seamlessly.
Adaptation
'We feel probably it's better off for myself and Ricks'
Markram said, "Going through our squads and the players that we've got around, we think probably that (opening) is the best fit." He added, "We've got some guys in the middle order that are a lot more destructive than myself and we feel probably it's better off for myself and Ricks to be up top." The move is aimed at giving players like Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs a chance to shine in their prime overs.
IPL impact
Markram's successful IPL campaign
During IPL 2025, Markram had a successful opening partnership with Mitchell Marsh. The duo wreaked havoc on opposing teams throughout the tournament. However, despite his success in the IPL, Markram hasn't been able to replicate those numbers for South Africa yet. 12 & 18 are his scores in the ongoing series. His ability to play aggressively across the batting order and his handy off-spin may have convinced head coach Shukri Conrad to promote him up the batting order.
Strategy
Markram on his bowling
Ahead of the third T20I, Markram spoke about his bowling, saying he relies on gut feeling when delivering balls. He said, "It's very much a feel thing. It's quite a daunting task." He added, "The way I try to operate is just go on my gut feel, whatever my gut's telling me in the moment." This strategy may also reflect in his batting as he looks to get the team off to good starts.