Here's why Aiden Markram became SA's opener in T20Is

South Africa 's T20I captain Aiden Markram has agreed to open the batting in order to make room for more explosive players in the middle order. The decision comes as part of South Africa's preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Speaking ahead of the third and deciding T20I against Australia, Markram revealed that his time with Lucknow Super Giants during IPL 2025 helped him adapt to this new role seamlessly.

Adaptation 'We feel probably it's better off for myself and Ricks' Markram said, "Going through our squads and the players that we've got around, we think probably that (opening) is the best fit." He added, "We've got some guys in the middle order that are a lot more destructive than myself and we feel probably it's better off for myself and Ricks to be up top." The move is aimed at giving players like Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs a chance to shine in their prime overs.

IPL impact Markram's successful IPL campaign During IPL 2025, Markram had a successful opening partnership with Mitchell Marsh. The duo wreaked havoc on opposing teams throughout the tournament. However, despite his success in the IPL, Markram hasn't been able to replicate those numbers for South Africa yet. 12 & 18 are his scores in the ongoing series. His ability to play aggressively across the batting order and his handy off-spin may have convinced head coach Shukri Conrad to promote him up the batting order.