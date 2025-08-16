Abhimanyu Easwaran boasts four centuries in Duleep Trophy: Stats

The upcoming Duleep Trophy will mark the start of India's 2025-26 domestic season. East Zone, who begin their campaign on August 28, are among the teams to watch out for. Eyes will be on the team's star batter Abhimanyu Easwaran , who warmed the bench on the entire Test tour of England recently. Here we decode his numbers in the Duleep Trophy.

Numbers An average of 55.08 Having played eight Duleep Trophy games so far, as per ESPNcricinfo, Easwaran has managed 661 runs at a stellar average of 55.08 (13 innings). Each of his four 50-plus scores in the tourney has been converted into hundreds. His best score is a stunning 157*. The Bengal stalwart would be raring to enhance his numbers even further.

Information Second-highest run-getter in Duleep Trophy 2024 The preceding season of the Duleep Trophy saw Easwaran finish as the second-highest run-getter. The designated skipper of India B, Easwaran smashed 309 runs from five innings of three matches at an average of 77.25. Two of his four Duleep Trophy hundreds came last year.

FC Here are his FC numbers Easwaran has smashed 7,841 runs in First-Class cricket from 103 matches at an average of 48.70. The 29-year-old batter has smashed 31 fifties in addition to 27 tons. Easwaran owns seven half-centuries and six tons for India A in FC cricket. He boasts an impressive tally of 1,865 runs for India A at an average of nearly 40.