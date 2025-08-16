Asia Cup 2025: Who should be India's wicketkeeper-batter?

With less than a month to go for the T20 Asia Cup 2025, Team India is facing a major selection dilemma. The question on everyone's mind is, who will be behind the stumps? Sanju Samson , Jitesh Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, and Ishan Kishan are all in contention for the wicketkeeping position. Rishabh Pant was a strong contender but has been ruled out due to injury.

#1 Sanju Samson Samson, who has been a key player for India in recent T20Is, has had a mixed bag of performances lately. Last year, he became the first player to score three T20I centuries in a calendar year. However, he also has five ducks in his last 14 T20I innings. His fitness issues and dip in batting form have raised questions about his reliability as India's wicketkeeper-batsman.

#2 Jitesh Sharma Jitesh Sharma has been a standout finisher in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In fact, he made an unbeaten 85 off 33 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2025 game that helped RCB chase down 228. However, his international numbers for India are not as impressive, with an average of just 14.28 from nine T20I matches. Despite these figures, Sharma's recent form in IPL could change perceptions about his selection for Asia Cup 2025.

#3 Dhruv Jurel Dhruv Jurel has played four T20Is, scoring only 12 runs at an average of 4.00. However, his IPL performances have been better. The dasher had an average and strike rate of 37 and 156.33, respectively, in IPL 2025. As he can ace the finisher's role, the selectors have a strong reason to go with him.

#4 Ishan Kishan Ishan Kishan last played for India in a T20I series against Australia in November 2023, scoring two half-centuries and a duck. His absence from domestic cricket cost him his central contract in 2024, raising questions about his commitment to the game. However, he regained a Grade C contract in April 2025. As Kishan fared hot and cold in IPL 2025 and India have no dearth of quality top-order batters, the southpaw might continue to stay on the sidelines.