Brian Lara wants Gayle, Bravo, Pollard in West Indies setup

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara has urged Cricket West Indies (CWI) to include former players Chris Gayle , Dwayne Bravo, and Kieron Pollard in their efforts to uplift the current generation of cricketers. The plea comes after a disappointing performance by the team against Australia, losing two Tests and five T20Is. "An honor to be called upon to contribute," said Lara after the CWI conference.

Commitment Lara ready to assist for betterment of WI cricket Lara stressed the importance of his role in offering insight or assistance to improve West Indies cricket. He said, "I do not take lightly the responsibility of offering whatever insight or assistance I can." The batting legend also emphasized that he is fully committed to this cause and is ready to serve for the betterment of West Indies cricket.

Inclusive strategy Call for more 'expansive and inclusive approach' Lara called for a more "expansive and inclusive approach" to tackle the challenges facing West Indies cricket. He said these problems are not just limited to on-field tactics but also cultural, psychological, and structural changes over the past two decades. "If we are truly committed to reversing this decline, then we must be prepared to draw from a wider pool of lived experience," he added.