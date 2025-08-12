Dewald Brevis records second-fastest T20I ton for South Africa: Stats

South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis has slammed his maiden century in T20I cricket. Brevis reached the three-figure mark in the 2nd T20I against Australia at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. The 22-year-old made a mark after the Proteas were down to 57/3, being invited to bat. Notably, Brevis slammed the second-fastest T20I century for South Africa. Here are the key stats.

Knock Brevis's one-man show in Darwin Brevis came out in the fifth over when SA lost skipper Aiden Markram. With Lhuan-dre Pretorius's departure, SA were reduced to 57/3. The Darwin crowd enjoyed the Brevis show thereafter. He hammered the Australian bowlers left, right, and center. Brevis added a century stand with Tristan Stubbs, who dealt in singles. The former, who slammed a 25-ball half-century, completed his ton off 41 balls.

Information Brevis slams unbeaten 125 Although Brevis lost Stubbs after a massive 126-run stand, he took the Proteas past 200. Brevis batted with the tail and helped SA reach 218/7 in 20 overs. He slammed an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls (12 fours and 8 sixes).

Score Highest individual score for SA in T20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, Brevis's 125* is now the highest individual score for South Africa in T20I cricket. The talented dasher surpassed Faf du Plessis, who scored 119 against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015. As per Cricbuzz, Brevis also recorded the highest individual score in T20Is against Australia. He went past Ruturaj Gaikwad, who slammed an unbeaten 123 in Guwahati in 2023.

Information Second-fastest T20I ton for SA According to ESPNcricinfo, Brevis registered the second-fastest century for South Africa in T20I cricket (41 balls). He is only behind David Miller, who hammered a ton off 35 balls against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom in 27.

Feat A unique feat for Brevis Brevis scored 30 runs against Glenn Maxwell, 26 against Josh Hazlewood, 26 against Adam Zampa, 22 against Sean Abbott, and 21 against Ben Dwarshius in the match. As per Cricbuzz, he became only the second batter to record 20-plus runs against five bowlers in a T20I. He joined Reeza Hendricks, who did so against Pakistan in Centurion in 2024.