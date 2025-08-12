Bowlers with best match figures in Duleep Trophy history

The Duleep Trophy , a prestigious domestic First-Class cricket tournament in India, has witnessed some phenomenal individual performances over the years. The tournament, which started in 1961, is usually played in a zonal format with teams representing different geographical zones of the country. The 2025 edition, which gets underway on August 28, will feature six teams. Here we take a look at the bowlers with the best match figures in the competition's history.

#1 Debasis Mohanty - 14/91 vs South Zone, 2001 Former Orissa pacer Debasis Mohanty tops this list. The East Zone star took all 10 wickets in the first innings against South Zone during the 2001 game in Agartala. No other bowler owns an innings 10-fer in Duleep Trophy to date. Mohanty picked up four more wickets in his second outing. He claimed figures worth 14/91 from 35 overs as East Zone won this game by four wickets.

#2 Venkatapathy Raju - 12/117 vs East Zone, 1992 Former left-arm spinner Venkatapathy Raju up a stellar performance against East Zone in the 1992 game in Visakhapatnam. The South Zone star claimed twin six-wicket hauls in the game to finish with 12/117 from 67 overs. This continues to be the second-best match figures in Duleep Trophy history. Raju's heroics meant South Zone won by 172 runs despite posting a paltry 226/10 while batting first.