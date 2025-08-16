3rd T20I, Glenn Maxwell stuns SA with incredible fifty: Stats 

Australia clinched the three-match T20I series against South Africa on Saturday, thanks to a stellar performance by Glenn Maxwell. The all-rounder played an unbeaten knock of 62 off just 36 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes in the process. His efforts helped Australia chase down a target of 173 runs on the penultimate ball of the third T20I at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. Here are his stats.

Match details Maxwell, Marsh help Australia win Chasing 173, the Aussies could not have asked for a better start as Mitchell Marsh (54) dominated a 66-run opening partnership with Travis Head (18). However, a shock collapse reduced the hosts to 122/6. Maxwell, who arrived at number six, played a mature knock to rescue Australia. He brilliantly operated with the tail-enders as his unbeaten 62 meant Australia (173/8) prevailed on the penultimate ball of the game.

Career 2nd T20I fifty vs SA Maxwell smashed eight fours and two sixes en route to his 36-ball 62*. With this knock, he has raced to 2,833 runs in 124 T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages 29.51 as his strike rate reads 156. The tally now includes five tons and 12 fifties. 287 of his runs have come against SA at 28.70. Overall, he has raced to 10,846 T20 runs. This was his 58th fifty (100s: 8).