Corbin Bosch picks 3/26 in 3rd T20I versus Australia: Stats

Bowling

Bosch shines with a three-fer

Bosch was the sixth change bowler for South Africa and he delivered with 3/26 from 4 overs. He bowled a crucial 19th over (maiden) and took two wickets in the form of Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis. His effort meant Australia needed 10 off the final over which they did with Maxwell batting. Earlier, Bosch dismissed Josh Inglis (0) in the 9th over.