Corbin Bosch picks 3/26 in 3rd T20I versus Australia: Stats
What's the story
South African pace-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch bowled well in the 3rd and final T20I against Australia in Cairns on Saturday. Bosch, who clocked figures worth 3/26, finished with a double-wicket maiden. However, it wasn't enough as Glenn Maxwell's match-winning effort helped the hosts win the contest. Chasing 173, Australia managed 173/8 with Maxwell hitting an unbeaten fifty. Here are further details and stats.
Bowling
Bosch shines with a three-fer
Bosch was the sixth change bowler for South Africa and he delivered with 3/26 from 4 overs. He bowled a crucial 19th over (maiden) and took two wickets in the form of Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis. His effort meant Australia needed 10 off the final over which they did with Maxwell batting. Earlier, Bosch dismissed Josh Inglis (0) in the 9th over.
Wickets
68 wickets for Bosch in T20s
In 7 T20I matches, Bosch has 8 wickets at 26.62. Notably, this was his 2nd successive three-fer in T20Is. In three matches versus Australia, Bosch owns 6 wickets at 15, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall in T20s, Bosch has managed 68 wickets from 96 matches (83 innings) at 32.27. His economy rate of 8.35 is slightly on the higher side.