Maxwell equals this T20I fielding record of Warner for Australia
Glenn Maxwell has become Australia's joint-most successful catcher as an outfielder in T20Is. The veteran all-rounder attained the feat in his side's 3rd and final T20I clash versus South Africa in Cairns. Maxwell, who completed the catch of half-centurion Dewald Brevis, has equaled David Warner in terms of most catches by an Australian fielder. Here are further details on the same.
Maxwell gets to 62 outfield catches
As per ESPNcricinfo, Maxwell now owns 62 outfield catches for the Aussies in T20Is. With this he has matched Warner's tally. Most outfield catches for Australia (T20Is): 62 Glenn Maxwell 62 David Warner 50 Aaron Finch 41 Stevn Smith 34 Mitchell Marsh
A superb catch to dismiss Brevis
Brevis was on song in the 3rd T20I versus Australia, having hit a 22-ball fifty before perishing to Nathan Ellis for a 26-ball 53. Brevis hopped to pull a slow bouncer over cow corner bowled by Ellis. Maxwell sprinted to his right from long-on, and timed his dive to his right perfectly before completing the catch with both hands.
SA post 172/7 with Ellis taking three wickets
SA rode on Brevis' knock to post a score of 172/7 in 20 overs. Rassie van der Dussen also chipped in with a knock of 38* from 26 balls. For Australia, Ellis claimed a three-wicket haul.