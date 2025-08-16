Maxwell now owns 62 outfield catches for the Aussies

Maxwell equals this T20I fielding record of Warner for Australia

By Rajdeep Saha 05:17 pm Aug 16, 2025

Glenn Maxwell has become Australia's joint-most successful catcher as an outfielder in T20Is. The veteran all-rounder attained the feat in his side's 3rd and final T20I clash versus South Africa in Cairns. Maxwell, who completed the catch of half-centurion Dewald Brevis, has equaled David Warner in terms of most catches by an Australian fielder. Here are further details on the same.