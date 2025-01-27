What's the story

Juspay, a leading fintech infrastructure company, is set to become the first unicorn of 2025.

The company is in the process of raising $150 million in its latest round of funding.

The round, led by Kedaara Capital, also sees participation from WestBridge and SoftBank.

"Unicorn" is a term used for startups valued at over $1 billion, a milestone Juspay is poised to hit with this fundraising.