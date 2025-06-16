PM Modi receives highest honor of Cyprus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the highest honor in Cyprus.
The award was presented to him by President Nikos Christodoulides after a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.
This is Modi's first visit to Cyprus as PM and the first by any Indian leader in over 20 years.
'Dedicate it to the friendship between our nations'
After receiving the award, Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude.
He wrote, "Humbled to receive the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations."
The PM arrived in Cyprus on Sunday as part of a three-nation tour that also includes Canada and Croatia.
I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of Cyprus for conferring upon me ‘The Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III.’— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2025
This isn’t my honour. It is an honour for 140 crore Indians. I dedicate this award to the everlasting friendship between India and… pic.twitter.com/Q9p7LQGNfq
Talks included interactions with top CEOs of both countries
During his visit, Modi was given a ceremonial welcome by President Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.
The two leaders then introduced their delegations and held bilateral talks.
The discussions included interactions with top CEOs of both countries, focusing on boosting commercial ties in innovation, energy, and technology sectors.
Modi stressed the importance of his visit, saying it would help strengthen historical ties and deepen cooperation in trade, investment, security, technology, and people-to-people contacts.
The Cyprus Presidency echoed this sentiment, saying the two countries are entering a new era of strategic partnership.
"Together, Cyprus and India send a strong message of cooperation and prosperity," it said in a post on X.