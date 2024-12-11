Summarize Simplifying... In short Deepinder Goyal's departure from 'Shark Tank' has no connection to Swiggy's sponsorship, according to the show's makers.

The upcoming season will see a mix of new and returning 'sharks', including Viraj Bahl, who humorously thanked Goyal for his spot.

Despite changes in the cast, the essence of the show remains the same, with Aman Gupta, a long-standing shark, dismissing claims that sponsorship influences casting decisions.

Deepinder Goyal won't return to 'Shark Tank India'

Deepinder Goyal's 'Shark Tank' exit not linked to Swiggy: Makers

By Tanvi Gupta 05:14 pm Dec 11, 2024

What's the story The producers of the popular reality show, Shark Tank India, have finally broken their silence over the raging controversy of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's exit from its fourth season. Goyal, who made his debut as a "shark" in Season 3, will not be returning for the upcoming season. The decision has triggered rampant speculation among fans and viewers alike. Notably, Season 4 is set to premiere on January 6, 2025.

Parting words

Is Swiggy's sponsorship behind Goyal's departure

Earlier, speaking at the ET Startup Awards, Goyal reminisced about his short-lived appearance on the show. He said, "I joined Shark Tank to challenge the prevailing startup culture...I wanted to present a different narrative and showcase how startups should be built. It was a moral obligation I felt." When asked if he would return, he candidly replied, "I, unfortunately, can't go back because Swiggy sponsored Shark Tank this time and kicked me out...at least that's what I heard."

Clarification

'There's no truth to the reports'

Breaking the silence, Danish Khan—Business Head of Sony LIV—stated, "Not everything reported in newspapers is true. We would love to have him (Deepinder) at some point. We have around 50 episodes, and there are different permutations regarding the sharks' availability—join us only on weekends." "I can't say much more, but there's no truth to the reports. Some sharks have been on the show for four seasons, and we hope to see them next time as well," he added.

Casting update

New and returning 'sharks' for Season 4

The shooting for Shark Tank India Season 4 has already started, with Anupam Mittal ( People Group and Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), and Ritesh Agarwal (OYO) returning as "sharks." They are joined by new entrant Viraj Bahl, founder and managing director of Veeba. On the casting shake-up, Bahl jokingly said, "I am only happy...Because Deepinder left, I got this spot. I can write a thank-you note to Zomato."

Sponsorship claims

'Sharks will come and go': Gupta on Goyal's exit

Gupta, a veteran shark since the show's inception, dismissed claims that sponsorship influenced casting decisions. "There's nothing like that. I'm the perfect example. I haven't sponsored the show, and yet I've been here for four seasons," he said. "The makers chose us to be sharks, and I feel honored. Sharks will come and go, but the essence of the show remains unchanged," he added. Meanwhile, Season 4 will have new hosts—comedian Ashish Solanki and actor Sahiba Bali.