Entertainment

'Shark Tank India' Season 2 debuts tomorrow; details inside

'Shark Tank India' Season 2 debuts tomorrow; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 01, 2023, 10:00 am 2 min read

'Shark Tank India' Season 2 streams soon

Shark Tank India will be back with its second season soon, and fans cannot wait. The reality show based on start-ups and entrepreneurs became a household name and a rage with the start of its first season. The concept is very much accepted in the USA and has been a successful show there, and it seems that it has become a success here too.

Why does this story matter?

Many entrepreneurs had earlier said that this decade is going to be about Indian entrepreneurs. With COVID-19, many people lost jobs and started their own ventures or worked on their ideas and we saw a boom in the number of start-ups.

A platform like Shark Tank helps in supporting these new entrepreneurs and raising awareness about start-ups in general.

Details about the streaming platform and timing

Season two of the celebrated reality show will be back from January 2 onward. It will be streaming on the Sony Television network and its OTT platform SonyLIV. The show will be telecast on television from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm. The success of the first season has made the reality show a prime time slot on TV on weekdays.

Twitter Post

Optimism and eagerness reflect in our Sharks' fun interactions with host Rahul Dua! ✨



Tune into #SharkTankIndia Season 2, starts from 2nd Jan, Mon-Fri at 10 pm on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV.#SharkTankIndiaSeason2 #SharkTankIndiaS2onSonyEntertainmentTelevision pic.twitter.com/QaV2kGibLX — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 30, 2022

New changes in the tank

The reality show will be back with Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Anupam Mittal from the first sean, but there are two changes. CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Amit Jain will be making his debut and is replacing co-founder and former MD of BharatPe Ashneer Grover. The co-founder of Mamaearth, Ghazal Alagh, will not be coming back for the second season.

Why was Grover replaced?

Though the makers have not said anything regarding Grover's exclusion he once said in an interview that the channel could not afford him. Many believe that it is because of his feud with BharatPe and his subsequent resignation. When asked about replacing Grover, Jain said that the makers approached him because they wanted a new dimension to the show.