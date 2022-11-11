Entertainment

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at 46

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 11, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

In a piece of shocking and distressing news, TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, known for his work in Kkusum and Waaris, has passed away. Per reports, he collapsed while working out in the gym, and a cardiac arrest claimed his life. He is survived by his wife and model Alesia Raut and their two children. He was 46. May his soul rest in peace.

Information Doctors reportedly tried to resuscitate Surryavanshi, alas it didn't help

Per a report published in Telly Chakkar, after Surryavanshi collapsed in the gym, he was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. The doctors and medical staff tried to revive him for about 45 minutes, but unfortunately, it didn't help, and Surryavanshi lost his life. His death is even more tragic since he called himself a "fitness enthusiast" and shared updates from his workout sessions.

Tributes Fans, colleagues expressed their condolences

Tributes started pouring in on social media soon after news broke out, and several actors and fans expressed their grief and shock over the actor's sudden death. Actor and host Jay Bhanushali wrote on Instagram, "Gone too soon." Bhanushali also confirmed to Indian Express that Surryavanshi indeed breathed his last while working out in the gym. Several fans left comments on Surryavanshi's Instagram, too.

Career Take a look at Surryavanshi's work on the small screen

Surryavanshi started his career as a model and later established a name for himself on Hindi television by appearing in several popular shows. He had debuted on the small screen with Kkusum. His oeuvre also includes other notable daily soaps such as Krishna Arjun, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. We wish strength to his family.

Recent Numerous such cases have happened in rapid succession

Unfortunately, this isn't the first case where a young celebrity has lost his life due to cardiac arrest. In September 2021, Sidharth Shukla left his fans heartbroken when he passed away due to the same reason. Vocalist KK, too, breathed his last after a pulsating performance in Kolkata on May 31 this year. TV actor Deepesh Bhan, unfortunately, met a similar fate recently.