Veteran actor Rasik Dave passes away at 65

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 30, 2022, 11:02 am 2 min read

Actor Rasik Dave has passed away at the age of 65. RIP. (Photo credit: Instagram/@ketki_dave_)

In another blow to the Indian film and TV industry, veteran actor Rasik Dave breathed his last on Friday (July 29) evening due to kidney failure. He was 65. The actor's last rites have been scheduled for Saturday (July 30). Dave was married to popular actor Ketki Dave (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya). May his soul rest in peace.

Details Dave suffered from kidney ailments

As per a report published in ETimes, Dave had been battling kidney failure for a while and was on dialysis for the last two years. However, his kidneys continued to deteriorate, and his health aggravated last month, eventually leading to his demise. Dave is survived by his wife Ketki and their son and daughter. Their daughter Riddhi Dave is also a theater artist.

Condolences Industry colleagues expressed grief over Dave's demise

As soon as the news broke out, several noted names from the industry took to social media to pray for the departed soul. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of a dear friend... who was a versatile actor on stage, TV, and films due to kidney failure (sic)." Actor-director JD Majethia also wrote, "Gone too soon brother... Om Shanti (sic)."

Career Dave was prominent name in theater; acted in 'Mahabharata'

Dave's career began with the Gujarati film Putra Vadhu in 1982. He was also a noted thespian and had several successful theater shows to his credit. Dave shot to nationwide acclaim after playing the role of Nanda in the landmark mythological drama Mahabharata, which first aired in 1988. He was also seen in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2006 alongside Ketki.