YouTube might host Oscars starting 2029: Report

The Academy Awards , Hollywood's most prestigious awards ceremony, could have a new host starting in 2029. YouTube has reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the rights to air the Oscars, Bloomberg reported recently. This comes as part of a broader trend where streaming platforms are diversifying their content offerings by including live events to attract more subscribers and ad revenue.

Deal details YouTube's interest in the deal According to two unnamed sources cited by Bloomberg, YouTube has shown interest in acquiring the rights to the Oscars. However, any potential deal would not take effect until 2029 when ABC's current contract with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expires. The Academy is reportedly looking for a new partner to host its marquee awards after its exclusive negotiating window with ABC ended earlier this year without a new agreement.

Platform potential YouTube's push into live events YouTube has been increasingly interested in hosting live events through its YouTube TV service, which includes NFL Sunday Ticket. The platform recently celebrated a record number of live viewers for Taylor Swift's appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. If acquired by YouTube, the Oscars could potentially attract a new audience base as the world's most popular video platform.