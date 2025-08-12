Taylor Swift announces new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'!

Swifties, the wait is over! Taylor Swift has been dropping hints about her 12th studio album, unofficially called "TS12," for months. Now, the title has been confirmed as The Life of a Showgirl . The announcement was made in a clip shared by her boyfriend, Travis, and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, with the full episode set to air later. Although the cover art was revealed in a clip from the podcast episode, it remains blurred in the footage.

Release information Pre-orders available on Swift's website Swift has not yet confirmed a release date for The Life of a Showgirl, but "pre pre-orders" are already available on her website. The vinyls will be shipped before October 13, 2025, though the singer's merchandise site states that this is not the official release date. Swift's previous albums have had one-word titles like Lover, folklore, and Midnights but her latest project, The Tortured Poets Department, broke that trend.

Fan speculation Hints about 'TS12' dropped earlier this year In May, Swift celebrated her ownership of the masters to her entire discography on her official site. The letter contained the phrase "I was thiiiiiiiiiiiis close" with 12 "i"s, leading fans to believe it was a hint about her 12th studio album. Additionally, Taylor Nation has been hosting listening parties for each of Swift's past albums in order, which some fans interpreted as a countdown to a big announcement.

Performance hints Swift's 'Eras Tour' sparked speculation about new era During some of her Eras Tour shows, Swift used orange confetti and costumes—colors associated with none of her previous eras. This led fans to speculate that it might be related to the theme or aesthetic of her upcoming album. Their suspicions were further fueled by an Instagram post from Taylor Nation on Monday, featuring Swift in various orange outfits with the caption: "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era...'"