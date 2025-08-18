20 Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails

Several schools in Delhi , including DPS Dwarka, were evacuated on Monday after they received bomb threat emails. The threats were emailed through Gmail and are suspected to have been sent by the same person. The Delhi Police and cyber units are working to identify the sender. No suspicious items have been found in any of the schools so far.

Evacuation details DPS Dwarka, 2 other schools received threats Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka was one of the schools that received a bomb threat email. The school authorities informed the police and issued a circular to parents about the closure of the school on Monday due to "unavoidable circumstances." Similar threats were also received by Modern Convent School and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka.

Threat history 4th time in a month This incident marks the fourth time in a month that schools have received bomb threat emails. Last month, St Thomas School, Vasant Valley, Richmond Global School, Mother's International, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya also received similar threats, which were later found to be hoaxes. In one case, a 12-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly sending emails to a school and college under the University of Delhi.