IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Jharkhand from August 21

Jharkhand has seen more rain than usual this monsoon

Jharkhand has already seen way more rain than usual this monsoon—878.1mm since June 1 (that's about 29% higher than normal).

With temperatures averaging between 23°C and 30°C, with occasional highs up to 33°C in August, and more downpours on the way, there's potential for waterlogging and disruptions to daily life.

The IMD alert advises residents to be aware as the wet weather continues.