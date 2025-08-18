IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Jharkhand from August 21
Heads up, Jharkhand!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put 11 districts—including Hazaribag, Koderma, Giridih, Dhanbad, Deoghar, and Sahibganj—on yellow alert for heavy rainfall from August 21 to at least August 23.
Until then, you can expect light to moderate showers across the state, with the northeast and central regions likely seeing the most rain.
Jharkhand has seen more rain than usual this monsoon
Jharkhand has already seen way more rain than usual this monsoon—878.1mm since June 1 (that's about 29% higher than normal).
With temperatures averaging between 23°C and 30°C, with occasional highs up to 33°C in August, and more downpours on the way, there's potential for waterlogging and disruptions to daily life.
The IMD alert advises residents to be aware as the wet weather continues.