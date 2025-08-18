India is running low on urea: What's happening

Prices worldwide have shot up

To plug the gap, National Fertilizers Ltd just called for importing another 20 lakh tons—plus China will send over three lakh tons soon.

Prices worldwide have shot up from $425 to $530 per ton since May, so it's getting expensive fast.

The government has also boosted fertilizer subsidies by over half this quarter (₹31,983.6 crore), with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urging states to make sure real farmers get their share on time—and warning against misuse during this crunch period.