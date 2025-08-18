Army jawan assaulted by toll plaza workers in UP

An Army jawan, Kapil Kavad, was brutally assaulted by toll plaza workers at the Bhuni Toll Plaza on the Meerut-Karnal highway in Uttar Pradesh . The incident occurred when Kavad was on his way to Delhi airport with a cousin to report for duty in Srinagar after his vacation. A dispute over traffic congestion and toll fees, along with Kapil's claim that his village was exempt from toll charges, led to the physical assault.

Assault details Incident caught on camera The incident was caught on camera and went viral, showing Kavad being tied to a pole and mercilessly beaten with sticks. At one point, an assailant was seen lifting a brick to further assault him. A senior police official in Meerut confirmed that Kapil is a resident of Gotka village under Sarurpur police station and serves in the Indian Army.

Twitter Post Watch incident here In UP's Meerut, an Army Jawan identified as Kapil, returning to the base in J&K, was brutally assaulted by toll plaza staffers after he objected to the long queue at the toll booth. The Army Jawan, was held by a pole and flogged by the miscreants. pic.twitter.com/RGWxtBvhQX — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 18, 2025

Arrests made Four suspects arrested After the incident, a case was registered at Sarurpur police station on a complaint from Kavad's family. Based on CCTV footage, four main suspects have been arrested so far. The police are working to identify other individuals involved in the assault as more arrests are expected after further examination of video evidence.