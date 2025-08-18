Army jawan assaulted by toll plaza workers in UP
What's the story
An Army jawan, Kapil Kavad, was brutally assaulted by toll plaza workers at the Bhuni Toll Plaza on the Meerut-Karnal highway in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when Kavad was on his way to Delhi airport with a cousin to report for duty in Srinagar after his vacation. A dispute over traffic congestion and toll fees, along with Kapil's claim that his village was exempt from toll charges, led to the physical assault.
Assault details
Incident caught on camera
The incident was caught on camera and went viral, showing Kavad being tied to a pole and mercilessly beaten with sticks. At one point, an assailant was seen lifting a brick to further assault him. A senior police official in Meerut confirmed that Kapil is a resident of Gotka village under Sarurpur police station and serves in the Indian Army.
Twitter Post
Watch incident here
In UP's Meerut, an Army Jawan identified as Kapil, returning to the base in J&K, was brutally assaulted by toll plaza staffers after he objected to the long queue at the toll booth. The Army Jawan, was held by a pole and flogged by the miscreants. pic.twitter.com/RGWxtBvhQX— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 18, 2025
Arrests made
Four suspects arrested
After the incident, a case was registered at Sarurpur police station on a complaint from Kavad's family. Based on CCTV footage, four main suspects have been arrested so far. The police are working to identify other individuals involved in the assault as more arrests are expected after further examination of video evidence.
Public reaction
Incident causes major uproar
The incident has caused a major uproar with people from Kavad's side reaching the spot after the assault. Additional police teams were deployed to make further arrests based on video evidence. The incident comes weeks after another tragic event in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, where a 65-year-old retired Army jawan was beaten to death by his neighbor over a land dispute.