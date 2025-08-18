Army jawan assaulted by toll plaza workers in UP

LOADING...
The jawan was on his way to Delhi

By Snehil Singh
Aug 18, 2025
10:50 am
An Army jawan, Kapil Kavad, was brutally assaulted by toll plaza workers at the Bhuni Toll Plaza on the Meerut-Karnal highway in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when Kavad was on his way to Delhi airport with a cousin to report for duty in Srinagar after his vacation. A dispute over traffic congestion and toll fees, along with Kapil's claim that his village was exempt from toll charges, led to the physical assault.

The incident was caught on camera and went viral, showing Kavad being tied to a pole and mercilessly beaten with sticks. At one point, an assailant was seen lifting a brick to further assault him. A senior police official in Meerut confirmed that Kapil is a resident of Gotka village under Sarurpur police station and serves in the Indian Army.

After the incident, a case was registered at Sarurpur police station on a complaint from Kavad's family. Based on CCTV footage, four main suspects have been arrested so far. The police are working to identify other individuals involved in the assault as more arrests are expected after further examination of video evidence.

The incident has caused a major uproar with people from Kavad's side reaching the spot after the assault. Additional police teams were deployed to make further arrests based on video evidence. The incident comes weeks after another tragic event in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, where a 65-year-old retired Army jawan was beaten to death by his neighbor over a land dispute.