J&K cloudburst death toll rises to 7; railway track damaged India Aug 18, 2025

A sudden cloudburst and landslide hit Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir during the night of August 16-17, taking at least seven lives and causing major damage to a railway track, National Highway-44, and a police station.

Jodh Ghati village was flooded, while Janglote faced the brunt of the landslide.