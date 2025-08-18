J&K cloudburst death toll rises to 7; railway track damaged
A sudden cloudburst and landslide hit Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir during the night of August 16-17, taking at least seven lives and causing major damage to a railway track, National Highway-44, and a police station.
Jodh Ghati village was flooded, while Janglote faced the brunt of the landslide.
Rescue teams working to help survivors, clear debris
Rescue teams from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, and local agencies are working together to help survivors and clear debris.
With rivers like the Ujh running dangerously high from heavy rain, officials are urging everyone to avoid riversides and low-lying spots.
Similar disaster in Kishtwar district recently
This comes just days after a similar disaster in Kishtwar district killed over 50 people during a pilgrimage.
These back-to-back extreme weather events highlight how important quick rescue efforts—and staying alert—are for everyone in the region right now.