Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: 355 roads blocked due to landslides
Heavy monsoon rains are causing big problems in Himachal Pradesh right now.
A major landslide near Kullu's Pagal Nala has cut off 15 panchayats, and across the state, 355 roads—including three National Highways—are blocked as a result of natural disasters due to monsoon mayhem.
Essential services are taking hit
Essential services are taking a hit: Mandi alone has 202 blocked roads (including NH 21), while Kullu and Sirmaur have dozens more.
Power is out in many areas after over 1,000 transformers failed. Water supply schemes—especially in Mandi and Kangra—are also affected.
The weather department has put out a yellow alert for more heavy rain on August 18, 21, 22, and 23, so things could get tougher this week.