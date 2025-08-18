Himachal Pradesh: 355 roads blocked due to landslides

Essential services are taking hit

Essential services are taking a hit: Mandi alone has 202 blocked roads (including NH 21), while Kullu and Sirmaur have dozens more.

Power is out in many areas after over 1,000 transformers failed. Water supply schemes—especially in Mandi and Kangra—are also affected.

The weather department has put out a yellow alert for more heavy rain on August 18, 21, 22, and 23, so things could get tougher this week.