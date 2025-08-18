Chhattisgarh: One jawan killed, 2 injured in IED blast

A jawan of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Chhattisgarh Police was killed, and two others were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast. The incident took place on Monday morning in the Indravati National Park area during an anti-Maoist operation. The deceased has been identified as DRG Jawan Dinesh Nag.

Medical response Two jawans evacuated from forest The two injured personnel were given preliminary treatment and are being evacuated from the forest, news agency PTI reported. The operation was part of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's pledge to eradicate Maoism by March 31, 2026. He has earlier blamed Maoism for hindering development in many parts of India for years.

Anti-Maoist efforts Crackdown on Maoists intensified by central government In recent months, the central government has intensified its crackdown on Maoists. Several high-profile Maoists carrying significant rewards have been neutralized or have surrendered during this period. In May, top Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao, or Basavaraju, was among 27 extremists gunned down by security forces in a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh. Last month, six Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district's Abujhmad region.