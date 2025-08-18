Next Article
Assam to clear 827-acre forest in latest eviction drive
Assam is launching a major eviction drive on Monday at Rengma Reserve Forest in Golaghat district, aiming to clear encroachments from about 2,500 bighas (that's roughly 827 acres).
This move follows recent efforts that reclaimed approximately 8,900 bighas in the area, all part of a push to protect state land for future generations.
Eco-tourism potential
Earlier drives cleared nearly 9,000 bighas and removed thousands of illegal structures without much resistance.
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says these actions are crucial for saving forest and grazing lands.
Local MLA Biswajit Phukan also sees big potential for eco-tourism here—so this isn't just about clearing space, but planning for the region's future.