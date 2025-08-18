Naveen Patnaik to be discharged from hospital today: Report

Patnaik's dehydration issues under control: Reports

By Monday, doctors said Patnaik was recovering well and his condition had stabilized.

BJD vice president Sanjay Das Burma shared that the dehydration issues were under control.

News of his improvement brought a sense of relief among leaders like Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who prayed for his speedy recovery.