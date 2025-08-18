Next Article
Naveen Patnaik to be discharged from hospital today: Report
Naveen Patnaik, former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president, is expected to be discharged from SUM Ultimate Medicare in Bhubaneswar on Monday.
The 78-year-old leader was hospitalized after feeling unwell and dehydrated on Saturday night, with doctors first rushing to his home before admitting him.
Patnaik's dehydration issues under control: Reports
By Monday, doctors said Patnaik was recovering well and his condition had stabilized.
BJD vice president Sanjay Das Burma shared that the dehydration issues were under control.
News of his improvement brought a sense of relief among leaders like Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who prayed for his speedy recovery.