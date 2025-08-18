Explosives, weapons smuggling: BSF's 2025 haul vs. 2021
This year, India's Border Security Force (BSF) has seen a dramatic jump in arms and explosives confiscated along the border.
By June 2025, they'd seized 662 weapons—including 454 rifles—which is over 25 times more than the number of rifles they caught in 2021.
Explosives recovered also soared to 22.4kg from just 0.3kg in 2021, raising fresh concerns about cross-border smuggling and security threats.
Detonators, wireless sets also up significantly
The BSF also picked up way more detonators (681, up over 220% since 2021) and wireless sets (41, nearly triple).
Interestingly, while weapon seizures are up, the value of narcotics caught dropped to ₹684 crore from over ₹3,000 crore in 2021.
Officials say these changes reflect evolving smuggling tactics—and underscore why border vigilance and smarter security measures matter now more than ever.