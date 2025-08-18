IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, wet spells in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and a warning of wet spells in Delhi on Monday. The weather agency has also issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in seven states: Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. This comes in the wake of a fresh low-pressure area affecting the region.

Weather forecast Extremely heavy rainfall expected in several states The IMD has predicted "extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Interior Karnataka on 18th." Similar weather conditions are also expected in Telangana. The Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Konkan and Goa till Tuesday and in Gujarat over the next two days.

City impact Red alert issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, ghats of Pune Mumbai has been witnessing continuous rainfall for the past few days and is likely to witness heavy downpours on Monday and Tuesday. The IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Ghats of Pune, Ghats of Kolhapur, and Ghats of Satara. The monsoon rains have caused several disruptions in the city, with six short circuits, 19 tree or branch falls, and two wall collapse incidents reported on Sunday.