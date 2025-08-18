Telangana on red alert for heavy rains

Flooding in Adilabad, Mulugu

Flooding from these rains has already hit several districts hard—especially Adilabad and Mulugu—submerging thousands of acres of cotton and paddy fields.

The government is rushing repairs at breached canals and NDRF teams are out rescuing families stuck by rising waters.

If you're in Telangana or have family there, it's a good time to stay updated and check in on loved ones.