Telangana on red alert for heavy rains
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Telangana on red alert from August 18-19, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad.
Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40km/h are expected in several districts through August 22.
Flooding in Adilabad, Mulugu
Flooding from these rains has already hit several districts hard—especially Adilabad and Mulugu—submerging thousands of acres of cotton and paddy fields.
The government is rushing repairs at breached canals and NDRF teams are out rescuing families stuck by rising waters.
If you're in Telangana or have family there, it's a good time to stay updated and check in on loved ones.