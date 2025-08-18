Musk confirms Tesla robotaxi rollout for the public in September

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company's robotaxi service will be open for public access next month. The announcement comes after a limited launch of the self-driving taxis in Austin, Texas, eight weeks ago. The initial rollout included only a few Tesla Model Ys driving pre-selected passengers around a restricted area of Austin with a safety monitor on board.

Tech upgrade Musk hints at upcoming FSD release Tesla's self-driving taxis operate on the company's Full Self Driving (FSD) software, which is trained by artificial intelligence (AI). The product improves with each new iteration, making the driving experience better. Musk had previously tweeted that an FSD release in about six weeks would result in a "dramatic gain." He added that it is currently undergoing training and testing.

Strategy Tesla's approach to self-driving taxis Tesla's self-driving cars use optical cameras and FSD software, unlike Waymo which relies on radar, lidar, and cameras with advanced software. Despite being a smaller player in the self-driving taxi space, Tesla is betting on its simpler and cheaper camera-only tech and manufacturing scale to lead the market. This means any recently manufactured Tesla running the latest FSD software can be turned into a robotaxi.