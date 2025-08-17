Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition debuts: Price, features, battery explained
Mahindra has introduced the BE 6 Batman Edition—an all-electric SUV with only 300 units up for grabs.
Priced at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), bookings open August 23, and deliveries start September 20 to mark International Batman Day.
Optional fast chargers are available for an extra ₹50,000 or ₹75,000.
The SUV flaunts a satin black finish
This edition stands out with a Satin Black finish, gold-accented suspension and brake calipers, and Batman logos on the 20-inch alloy wheels.
The Bat emblem pops up everywhere—from the panoramic Infinity Roof to carpets and projection lamps.
Inside, you get charcoal leather with gold-sepia stitching and Bat insignias on the seats, steering wheel, and even the boost button.
It draws power from a 79kWh battery
It packs a punch with a 79kWh battery.
If you're into exclusive designs and solid EV performance in this price range, this one's worth checking out.