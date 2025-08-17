This limited-run Porsche 911 tribute costs around $1.7M
What's the story
To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Porsche 911, German automaker Ruf has debuted its Tribute car at The Quail during Monterey Car Week. This modern homage to the classic model features a completely new air-cooled, flat-six engine designed and built by Ruf itself. The aluminum 3.6-liter dry-sump engine produces an impressive 543hp and 747Nm of torque, and is paired solely with a seven-speed manual transmission.
Production plans
Ruf will produce between 50-100 units
Ruf plans to produce between 50 and 100 units of the Tribute over the next five years, with each unit priced at around $1.7 million. The firm showcased the production version of the 2026 Tribute this year at The Quail, along with its safari-build Rodeo from last year. Despite being a low-volume automaker, Ruf has ensured that the Tribute meets all Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) through virtual crash testing and recently passed emissions testing.
Specifications
A look at the engine
The Tribute's engine comes with dual-overhead cams and variable valve timing and lift, but retains three valves per cylinder. Alois Ruf, President of Ruf Automobile, explained that the single exhaust valve design ensures enough cylinder-head mass around the valves to dissipate heat. The firm also uses variable valve timing on the intake side.
Design
Design and build
The Tribute is built on a carbon-fiber tub with front and rear aluminum subframes, a control-arm suspension with pushrod adaptive dampers front and rear, forged 19-inch rims, and carbon-ceramic brake rotors. The body panels are also completely made of carbon fiber. Despite its modern features, the Tribute's dimensions are closer to those of a 964 than today's 911 model.
Availability
Deliveries to begin in 2026
The Tribute weighs around 1,270kg, making it lighter than a Carrera 2. Despite its light weight, the car promises more than double the power and almost 64km/h more speed at its top end (322km/h). The first hand-built Tributes will be delivered in 2026.