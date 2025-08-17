This limited-run Porsche 911 tribute costs around $1.7M

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Porsche 911 , German automaker Ruf has debuted its Tribute car at The Quail during Monterey Car Week. This modern homage to the classic model features a completely new air-cooled, flat-six engine designed and built by Ruf itself. The aluminum 3.6-liter dry-sump engine produces an impressive 543hp and 747Nm of torque, and is paired solely with a seven-speed manual transmission.

Production plans Ruf will produce between 50-100 units Ruf plans to produce between 50 and 100 units of the Tribute over the next five years, with each unit priced at around $1.7 million. The firm showcased the production version of the 2026 Tribute this year at The Quail, along with its safari-build Rodeo from last year. Despite being a low-volume automaker, Ruf has ensured that the Tribute meets all Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) through virtual crash testing and recently passed emissions testing.

Specifications A look at the engine The Tribute's engine comes with dual-overhead cams and variable valve timing and lift, but retains three valves per cylinder. Alois Ruf, President of Ruf Automobile, explained that the single exhaust valve design ensures enough cylinder-head mass around the valves to dissipate heat. The firm also uses variable valve timing on the intake side.

Design Design and build The Tribute is built on a carbon-fiber tub with front and rear aluminum subframes, a control-arm suspension with pushrod adaptive dampers front and rear, forged 19-inch rims, and carbon-ceramic brake rotors. The body panels are also completely made of carbon fiber. Despite its modern features, the Tribute's dimensions are closer to those of a 964 than today's 911 model.