Lamborghini's latest hypercar is its most powerful V12 model ever

Lamborghini has unveiled its latest creation, the Fenomeno. The new hypercar is based on the flagship Revuelto, and packs in the most powerful V12 engine ever produced by the Italian automaker. The Fenomeno also comes with hybrid assistance and an eye-catching design that Lamborghini calls a new "design manifesto." Only 29 units of this exclusive model will be manufactured.

Name origin The meaning behind the name 'Fenomeno' The name 'Fenomeno' doesn't come from a Spanish fighting bull, as is the norm with other Lamborghini models. Instead, it was first seen in patent filings earlier this year. The word translates to "Phenomenon" in English, which seems fitting given the car's stunning looks. The design of the Fenomeno borrows heavily from its predecessor, Revuelto, but with some major upgrades and changes.

Engine specs A look at the performance The Fenomeno is powered by a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine, but with a revamped valvetrain. It produces an impressive 823hp and 724Nm of torque, making it Lamborghini's most powerful V12 yet. The powertrain also features two e-motors on the front axle, each delivering 147hp and 350Nm of torque. A third motor is mounted on top of the dual-clutch gearbox, bringing the total output to an astonishing 1,065hp.

Design details Its design borrows heavily from Revuelto The Fenomeno borrows its carbon monocoque and "forged composite" front crash structure from the Revuelto. The body is also made of carbon, featuring sharp lines and a signature Lamborghini face with Y-shaped accents. The car comes with an S-duct through the front of the nose and specially designed doors that channel cold air into rear intakes. These intakes work like massive NACA ducts, reminiscent of those on the original Countach's sides.

Performance It comes with a manually adjustable suspension system The aerodynamic design and extra power of the Fenomeno help it go from 0-100km/h in just 2.4 seconds, with a top speed of over 350km/h. The car is also equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes that borrow tech from Lamborghini's LMDh program. It comes with a manually adjustable suspension system and a "6D" sensor that monitors acceleration, pitch, roll, and yaw to accurately assess grip levels and adjust power/traction accordingly.