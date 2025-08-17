Is your car charging you a monthly fee? Explained

Mercedes-Benz offers faster acceleration on its EQE and EQS models for $60-$90 per month, while Tesla asks $2,000 once for its "Acceleration Boost." BMW has tried charging monthly for heated seats and steering wheels, and even briefly put Apple CarPlay behind a paywall before backing down after customer pushback.

Automakers are using software updates to get steady payments from drivers

These subscriptions just unlock features already built into the car when you buy it—no new parts needed.

Automakers are using software updates to get steady payments from drivers, making owning an EV more expensive over time and changing what we think of as "standard" vs "premium" in new cars.