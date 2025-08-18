Next Article
IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in parts of Karnataka
Heads up, Bengaluru—IMD has put much of Karnataka's coast and Malnad districts on red alert for August 18-19, with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected in places like Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Uttara Kannada.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban and Rural will get steady rain and gusty winds through August 23.
Rain, wind already causing trouble in Bengaluru
Bengaluru is already dealing with flooding and strong winds that are causing trouble for trees, traffic, and daily life. Emergency services are on high alert.
Rain is set to stick around most of this week before easing up after August 23—so keep an umbrella handy if you're heading out!