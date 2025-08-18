Paolini won the contest 6-3, 6-7, 6-3

Jasmine Paolini sets up Iga Swiatek showdown in Cincinnati final

By Rajdeep Saha 03:36 am Aug 18, 202503:36 am

What's the story

Jasmine Paolini has set up a showdown versus Iga Swiatek in the final of 2025 Cincinnati Open. The Italian 7th seed beat Veronika Kudermetova in three sets. Paolini won the contest 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 to reach the final where Swiatek will await her. Earlier, Swiatek beat Elena Rybakina in straight sets to reach her maiden final in Cincinnati. Here's more.