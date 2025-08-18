Next Article
Jasmine Paolini sets up Iga Swiatek showdown in Cincinnati final
By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 18, 2025 03:36 am
What's the story
Jasmine Paolini has set up a showdown versus Iga Swiatek in the final of 2025 Cincinnati Open. The Italian 7th seed beat Veronika Kudermetova in three sets. Paolini won the contest 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 to reach the final where Swiatek will await her. Earlier, Swiatek beat Elena Rybakina in straight sets to reach her maiden final in Cincinnati. Here's more.
Information
Jasmine Paolini vs Veronika Kudermetova: Here are the match stats
Kudermetova doled out 10 aces compared to Paolini's two. However, she committed more double faults (4-2). Paolini had a 74% win on the 1st serve and 68% win on the 2nd. She converted 3/3 break points.