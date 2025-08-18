Bayern Munich's hopes of signing Christopher Nkunku suffer major setback
What's the story
Bayern Munich's hopes of signing Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea have suffered a major setback. The German club had been in talks with Chelsea to acquire the French forward, but negotiations have proven difficult. According to BILD and Sky Sports News , Bayern had proposed a loan deal with an option to buy, but Chelsea have insisted on a permanent transfer for the time being. It remains to be seen how things pan out.
Agent's influence
Will Nkunku stay at Chelsea?
The report in Bild also states that Nkunku's agent Pini Zahavi recently met with Chelsea officials. He reportedly told Bayern that his client is likely to stay at Stamford Bridge for at least another year. This development comes as a major blow to Bayern, who were hopeful of positive news from Zahavi after intense negotiations in recent days.
Information
Chelsea value Bayern target Nkunku at €50m
As per Sky Sports News, Chelsea value Bayern target Nkunku at €50m (£43m) this summer. He has four years left on his Chelsea contract. If Bayern are to get Nkunku, they will have to come up with someting substantial. Further talks between the clubs are expected.
Information
Nkunku's numbers at Chelsea
In 62 appearances for Chelsea, Nkunku has scored 18 goals and made 5 assists. Last season, he made 48 appearances in all competitions for Enzo Maresca's men, scoring 15 goals (A5).