Chelsea want a permanent transfer for the player

Bayern Munich's hopes of signing Christopher Nkunku suffer major setback

By Rajdeep Saha 02:12 am Aug 18, 202502:12 am

What's the story

Bayern Munich's hopes of signing Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea have suffered a major setback. The German club had been in talks with Chelsea to acquire the French forward, but negotiations have proven difficult. According to BILD and Sky Sports News , Bayern had proposed a loan deal with an option to buy, but Chelsea have insisted on a permanent transfer for the time being. It remains to be seen how things pan out.