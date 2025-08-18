Family takes son from morgue, insists he's alive
On August 16, 2024, three men were badly injured in a motorcycle accident in Purnia, Bihar.
Two were declared dead on arrival at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), and a third, Mohammad Najim, died during treatment.
But Najim's family insisted he was still alive when taken for postmortem and caused an uproar at the hospital.
Hospital officials explain family saw normal postmortem procedure
Najim's family said they saw blood from his body and believed he needed more treatment, so they took him back from the morgue and confronted hospital staff—things got tense enough that police had to step in.
Hospital officials later explained all medical checks were done properly and what the family saw was normal during postmortem procedures.
After discussions with police, the crowd eventually dispersed.