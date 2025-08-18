Chhattisgarh: Bird hunter, 2 Maoists injured in encounter

Netam was hit while trying to hide

As Maoists ambushed security forces near Kohkameta village, bullets started flying. Netam was hit while trying to hide, leaving him seriously injured.

Security teams rushed him to the hospital, where he had emergency surgery for a fractured pelvic bone but is now stable.

Even though Kondagaon was declared Naxal-free earlier this year, this incident is a reminder that tensions still run deep in some areas.

Police are continuing their investigation into the encounter and ongoing insurgent activity.