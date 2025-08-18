Iga Swiatek downs Elena Rybakina, reaches Cincinnati Open final: Stats

Women's singles tennis world number three, Iga Swiatek , took down Elena Rybakina in the semis of the 2025 Cincinnati Open. With this win, the Polish international has reached the final where she will meet one between Veronika Kudermetova and Jasmine Paolini. Swiatek won the hard-fought contest in straight sets. She pocketed the first set 7-5 before sealing the second 6-3.

Final Maiden Cincinnati Open final for Swiatek Despite her stellar career, Swiatek had never reached the final of the Cincinnati Open. However, she has now done that. Before this, she managed to reach two successive semi-finals here at this event before being ousted. The Canadian Open WTA 1000 is the only event now where Swiatek hasn't progressed to the final yet.

Do you know? 6-4 win-loss record over Rybakina In 10 meetings on the WTA Tour, Swiatek owns a 6-4 win-loss record over Rybakina. The two met at the 2025 French Open where Swiatek won the R16 clash. Swiatek is on a four-match unbeaten run over Rybakina.

Information Here are the match stats Rybakina doled out 10 aces compared to Swiatek's 7. The latter committed more double faults 3-1. Swiatek had a 78% win on the 1st serve and 67% win on the 2nd. She converted 3/8 break points.

Stats Key records made by Swiatek As per Opta, Swiatek (13) has equaled Aryna Sabalenka and Petra Kvitova (13 each) for the fifth most finals in WTA-1000 since the format introduction in 2009. Since 1990, Swiatek is the third youngest player to reach 13 Tier 1/WTA-1000 finals. She is older only than Martina Hingis and Maria Sharapova.