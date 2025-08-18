Next Article
Light to moderate rain expected in J&K until August 19
Heads up if you're in Jammu and Kashmir—expect light to moderate rain across the region until August 19, according to the meteorological center in Srinagar.
Places like Srinagar have already seen showers, and Gulmarg picked up 2.4mm of rain on Sunday, August 17.
Intense rainfall, cloudbursts likely in some areas
The MeT director has flagged that some parts of Jammu division—especially Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban—could see intense rainfall, gusty winds, and a higher chance of cloudbursts or flash floods.
Locals are being advised to steer clear of rivers and unstable spots for now.
After this rainy spell, things should turn hot and humid from August 20-22, with more heavy showers possible later in the month.