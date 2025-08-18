Light to moderate rain expected in J&K until August 19

Intense rainfall, cloudbursts likely in some areas

The MeT director has flagged that some parts of Jammu division—especially Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban—could see intense rainfall, gusty winds, and a higher chance of cloudbursts or flash floods.

Locals are being advised to steer clear of rivers and unstable spots for now.

After this rainy spell, things should turn hot and humid from August 20-22, with more heavy showers possible later in the month.