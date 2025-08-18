Next Article
Main suspect in TMC leader's murder arrested
West Bengal Police have arrested Binay Roy, the main suspect in the daylight shooting of TMC youth leader Amar Roy on August 9, 2024.
Binay was found near the Assam border on August 17, 2024 with a loaded pistol.
Police say he has a long criminal record, and early investigation points to an old personal rivalry as the motive.
Who is Amar Roy and what happened
Amar Roy, reportedly aged 31 or 36 and son of Dawaguri Panchayat Pradhan Kuntala Roy, was killed at Cooch Behar's Dodeyar Haat market while out with friends.
Four helmeted attackers on bikes shot him at close range; his driver was also hurt.
The violence shocked locals and sparked protests demanding police action and justice.
Binay is now in custody as police dig deeper into the case.