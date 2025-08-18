Main suspect in TMC leader's murder arrested

Who is Amar Roy and what happened

Amar Roy, reportedly aged 31 or 36 and son of Dawaguri Panchayat Pradhan Kuntala Roy, was killed at Cooch Behar's Dodeyar Haat market while out with friends.

Four helmeted attackers on bikes shot him at close range; his driver was also hurt.

The violence shocked locals and sparked protests demanding police action and justice.

Binay is now in custody as police dig deeper into the case.