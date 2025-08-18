Delhi: Brothers-in-law killed over ₹2 lakh loan repayment India Aug 18, 2025

Two brothers-in-law, Raji Ahmed (33) and Shami Alam (37), were killed in northeast Delhi after a fight over a ₹2 lakh loan turned violent on August 10, 2025.

Raji had enlisted four men to his rented place in New Chauhanpur to threaten Shami into repaying the loan, but things spiraled out of control, leading to both men being murdered on the night of August 10—Shami inside the house and Raji later that night in Khajuri Khas.