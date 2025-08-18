Delhi: Brothers-in-law killed over ₹2 lakh loan repayment
Two brothers-in-law, Raji Ahmed (33) and Shami Alam (37), were killed in northeast Delhi after a fight over a ₹2 lakh loan turned violent on August 10, 2025.
Raji had enlisted four men to his rented place in New Chauhanpur to threaten Shami into repaying the loan, but things spiraled out of control, leading to both men being murdered on the night of August 10—Shami inside the house and Raji later that night in Khajuri Khas.
Four suspects arrested, investigation underway
Police found Shami's body locked in a kitchen on August 12 and discovered Raji's body a day earlier.
Four suspects—Vicky Tomar (24), Asfaq (19), Faizaan (22), and Masoom (25)—were arrested after police checked CCTV footage and call records.
The accused have reportedly confessed, saying they killed both men to cover up their crime.
The investigation is ongoing under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with police still piecing together exactly how things unfolded.