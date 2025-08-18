Next Article
Chandigarh: One floodgate of Sukhna Lake opened
After heavy rain pushed Sukhna Lake's water level to a risky 1,163 feet, Chandigarh officials opened one of the three floodgates on Sunday (August 17, 2025).
This marks the fourth time this monsoon that a floodgate has been used.
Why are the gates opened?
Opening the gates helps prevent flooding in Chandigarh by letting extra water flow safely into the Ghaggar River.
Teams are on site around the clock with CCTV and ongoing monitoring, and nearby districts get advance alerts so everyone can prep for higher water downstream.
It's all about keeping things under control when nature gets intense.